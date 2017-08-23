Facebook adds publisher logos to articles in trending and search section

Facebook has announced that it will start introducing publisher logos to articles in the trending and search sections on its platform.

This is part of the tech giant’s effort to ensure that sources of news distributed on its platform are identified. This announcement which will give room for publishers to extend their brand identity on the platform is a welcome development as users will now be better able to decide what content they want to read or share.

The update which Facebook says was developed in collaboration with some of its partners as part of the ‘Facebook Journalism Project’’, will allow for publishers to upload their logos through a newly created Brand Asset Library in order to have it featured next to their content.

While this update is now being rolled out to all publishers on its platform, it will still be limited to the Trending and Search sections – desktop and mobile – of the over 2 billion strong community. Facebook is, however, planning, to ultimately extend this feature to cover the entirety of its platform. This upgrade will give the company a boost in its fight against fake news.

A study conducted by the Pew Research Center shows that just about 56% of people on social sites actually remember the source of links viewed. This Facebook update will help them become more aware of the sources of content consumed on the platform.