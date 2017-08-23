Shehu Sani generates mixed reactions | YNaija Effectiveness Ranking for Senators

Shehu Sani, representing Kaduna Central senatorial district has risen in the YNaija Effectiveness Ranking for senators.

In the week under review, the activist turned politician lent his voice to the current industrial action embarked on by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU). Unlike his colleague, Jibrin Barau, who faulted the union for not consulting the legislature before taking the decision, Sani gave ASUU his full support. He said further that, “Those whose children are in Oxford should think about those whose children are in Oyo…”, taking a jibe at the elite, as he called on the executive to dialogue with ASUU.

On the lynching of Charly Boy , Sani said, “When you treat a peaceful protester with violence, you embolden a militant.”

On the under hand, Sani’s statement on Monday’s Presidential address by President Muhammadu Buhari elicited negative responses as many Nigerian did not agree with him.

Sani had said, the speech which many likened to one done by a military leader after a coup d’etat was exactly what Nigerians needed to hear.

From the best to the worst see our top ten below.

Name Zone Rank This Week Rank Last Week Shehu Sani Kaduna Central 1 1 Bukola Saraki Kwara Central 2 2 Ovie Omo-Agege Delta Central 3 3 Ben Murray-Bruce Bayelsa East 4 4 Samuel Egwu Ebonyi North 5 5 Isah Hamma Misau Bauchi Central 6 6 Andy Uba Anambra South 7 7 Utazi Chukwuka Enugu North 8 8 Gershom Bassey Cross River South 9 9 Shehu Sani Kaduna Central 10 22

