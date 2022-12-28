Fans riot as 2Baba fails to turn up at Delta performance

Whale Mouth, whose real name is Usiaphe Kevin, claims that his family has received death threats since 2Baba didn’t show up to perform at a concert in Delta state.

The first annual ‘Ughelli to the World Concert/Awards’ took place on December 25 in Delta state, and featured performances by a number of music icons, including 2Baba.

The singer of “African Queen” canceled his appearance at the concert only hours before it was scheduled to begin.

The musician explained that “circumstances beyond his control” prevented him from making it to the show, adding that his staff had done all possible to get there.

Angry fans reportedly went on a rampage when the video went viral. Some of the attendees had also mentioned Whale Mouth, the event’s host.

Some of the disappointed concertgoers were reportedly vandalizing venue property, while others wanted money back from the promoter.

According to Whale Mouth, who addressed the matter, he is “not a fraud” as has been suggested.

He further said that he had paid 2Baba six million naira to perform at the party.

“I am not a scam, I have never in my entire life stolen or used dubious measures to make a kobo. I paid Tuface in full before December 25, the sum of N6 million, we had a performance agreement contract that was duly signed; we have receipts of payment to prove that. All necessary requirements from us were duly met and on time,” he said.

The entertainer said he has received several threatening messages since the incident.

“At this very moment, my parents are being threatened. I have several threat messages, my investors are requesting for their return on investments, I have lost my integrity, and my team members are currently being looked for, as aggrieved guests caused serious chaos that the event couldn’t continue,” he added.

“Other artistes and comedians billed to perform couldn’t come out of their rooms for their own safety.

“As much as it is painful for me to do this, a lot is at stake, my life is at risk at the moment, my teammates are currently threatened, aggrieved guests are being refunded at the moment while we are making measures to fix few vandalised property at the premises.”

The comedian said 2Baba’s team initially cited a delayed flight but when the airline eventually arrived at Delta state, they realised he was not on board.

“Till this very moment, I am yet to get a call or feedback from Tuface and his team on why he left the airport without boarding that Arik flight to Warri,” he added.