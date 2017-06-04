“When your father was screwing Lewinsky and the girls in the White House…” | See our top 10 quotes from last week

Despite the constant negative press covfefe… Donald Trump gave us the perfect opening for this week’s top 10 quotes from last week.

“At the very least sir, you should verify before writing emails and spreading it round. Thank you with regards I will NOT hesitate to rain curses/abuses on anyone, friend or foe, who continues to credit THAT write up to me!! Get your facts right”.

-Kate Henshaw, not known for being confrontational, was forced to lash out at Femi Fani-Kayode last week for writing a rejoinder to an article wrongly credited to her.

“When your father, the President of the United States, was screwing Lewinsky and the girls there in the White House, how did you feel? Did you slam your father?”

-Philippines President, Rodrigo Duterte rudely engaged Chelsea Clinton on Wednesday in remarks that have now gone viral. He was responding to Chelsea’s tweets slamming him over his “sarcastic” remarks about as=bsolving soldiers of rapes committed by them.

“The choice is theirs [sic] how they want to play it. They must give us a date for a referendum. If they fail to do that, there will be no elections in Biafraland forever and ever… you say [Biafra] or nothing, I say Biafra or death.”

-Nnamdi Kanu declared at a Shabbat Rally on Sunday.

“As we all daily preoccupy ourselves with pursuing the Nigerian dream, which is the desire to better Nigerians’ lives and circumstances vigorously and honestly, it is inevitable that grievances and frustrations will arise from time to time. This is normal. What is not normal, or acceptable, is employing these frustrations as justification for indulging in discrimination or hate speech or hateful conduct of any kind, or for seeking to undermine by violent or other illegal means the very existence of the sovereign entity that has brought us all together as brothers and sisters and citizens.”

Professor Osinbajo delivered a 48-paragraphed speech on Monday in commemoration of this year’s Democracy Day.

“Donald Trump is a racist, a bigot, and a misogynist, and he is attempting to enact policies around his beliefs. But that’s not why I introduced the resolution calling on Congress to begin impeachment proceedings. I introduced this resolution because President Trump continues to obstruct the investigation into Russian influence over his administration, in his business dealings, and the alleged collusion during the 2016 election. It is time for a full and thorough investigation led by the United States Congress”.

Alderman Ameya Pawar raised his voice amidst the calls for President Trump’s impeachment which gained, even more, momentum last week.

“It was a book launch and the people I work with also work with him. So we got an invitation for the book launch, I was in Abuja and I went there with my company. End of story. Senator Dino Melaye is a bit funny (you know). But that’s all. End of story”

TBoss finally opened up about the picture of herself and Senator Dino Melaye that went viral a day after his book launch in May.

“See ehn… Understanding is a three-edged sword. Your side, my side and the truth. In weird situations like this, you go start to see who is with you and who isn’t. No fake love.”

Dammy Krane took to his Twitter after his arrest for grand theft, credit card forgery and identity theft in the UK. He assured his fans that he’d talk about the situation on an upcoming track.

“The Paris Accord is a bad deal for America. The United States will withdraw from the Paris Climate Accord but begin negotiations to re-enter either the Paris Accord or an entirely new transaction, on terms that are fair to the United States, its businesses, its workers, its people, its taxpayers.”

President Donald Trump withdrew America from the Paris Climate Change Agreement on Thursday.

“Leaving the Paris Accord is a bad deal for America – and the world.”

-The French foreign ministry responded cheekily to Donald Trump’s withdrawal from the Paris deal on Friday by posting a video altering the White House statement on the matter Twitter.

“As a mother, a wife and a human being, that photo is very disturbing. When you consider some of the atrocities happening in the world today, a photo opportunity like this is simply wrong and makes you wonder about the mental health of the person who did it.”

–Melania Trump took a measured approach to responding to Kathy Griffin‘s ugly joke about Donald Trump.