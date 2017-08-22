Is this Senate’s conflict with the executive over appointments personal?

by Alexander O. Onukwue

The newly appointed officials for the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC), Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) and the National Pension Commission (PenCom) have not resumed their roles, as at Monday morning, against the instruction of the Presidency last week.

To prevent vacancies from existing, Prof Yemi Osinbajo directed that the newly appointed officials commence serving in acting capacities. The Senate swiftly asked the concerned individuals not to obey that directive, stressing that their appointments could only become verified by their consent.

The constitution is being referred to as the backing authority for the Senate’s position but is their insistence that these officials do not resume on temporary capacities predicated on personal fears?

The ICPC is the second most recognized anti-corruption body in the country beside the EFCC. Though not an anti-corruption agency, the Code of Conduct Bureau is still in the line of checking practices in the public sector by public officials which do not conform to the rights codes of conduct.

Both bodies usually have politicians within the purview of their investigations and have had to deal with one or two in recent times. There sister agency, the EFCC, has gone after relatives of some serving and past politicians, including the wife of the Senate President, Mrs Toyin Saraki and the former Minister, Diezani Alison-Madueke, and First Lady Dame Patience Jonathan who has friends within the legislature. The Senate refused to confirm Ibrahim Magu to be the substantive Chairman of the EFCC and has objected to him still being the Acting Chairman. Fearing that the Executive could make these Acting new officials remain in their roles without the Senate’s stamp, the upper chamber are picking the fight from the first whistle.

And what about the PenCom?

The National Pension Commission handles the matters of the pensions in the country. The Senate consists of persons who were formerly Governors, Ministers, and Commissioners in their states. There have been talks in public discourse about the need to cut down on the multiple pensions received by the Senators along the line of reducing the cost of Governance. So, is there any threat that that could be initiated with a change in the officials on the PenCom, hence posing a threat to the legislators?