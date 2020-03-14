You may also like

Our Journey Is Joy March 12, 2020

Influencer

by Mohammed Halwa If your reaction to senselessness has always been to cuddle it till it softens, or until I ...

Our Journey Is Joy March 11, 2020

When fear calls

by David-salt Ayodele I had just delivered an excelent job to one of our partners, with high reviews and congratulatory ...

Our Journey Is Joy March 10, 2020

The healing power of crying

by Mohammed Halwa I have practiced ‘conscious feeling’ for a week now and yesterday I found myself slumping into a ...

Our Journey Is Joy March 9, 2020

The Daily Vulnerable: Happily human

by Ponmile Shittu Sometimes in January 2014, I found the true meaning of being human and how to be a ...

Sponsor March 2, 2020

Working on joy | The Daily Vulnerable

by Damola Morenikeji Recently, a friend told me about what is being done in her company to make staff happy ...

Our Journey Is Joy February 29, 2020

Choose your thoughts | The Daily Vulnerable

You can choose your thoughts. A practical exercise shows you how:

