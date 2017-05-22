The Late 5: These are the stories that drove conversations today

These are the top five stories that drove conversations today.

TRUMP BECOMES FIRST SITTING US PRESIDENT TO VISIT WESTERN WALL

President Trump visited Jerusalem’s Western Wall, Monday making him the first sitting US President to visit the Holy Site in history.

2. TINUBU SPONSORS AIR FREIGHT OF MOJI OLAIYA’S BODY BACK TO NIGERIA

Former governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu on Monday paid for the air freight of Nollywood actress, Moji Olaiya’s corpse back to Nigeria.

The actress died in Canada on Thursday after suffering a cardiac arrest.

3. “THEY SHOULD NOT TRY IT” | TINUBU WARNS AGAINST ANY COUP

National Leader of All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has reproved the military against any coup attempt, saying Nigerians would not sit and watch it happen.

4. SUPREME COURT DISMISSES SHERIFF’S MOTION TO STOP MAKARFI’S APPEAL

The Supreme Court led by Justice Walter Onnoghen has struck out the application of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) chairman, Senator Ali Modu Sheriff, asking the court not to hear the appeal of Ahmed Makarfi.

5. ‘FOR THE SECOND TIME IN 2 WEEKS, PRESIDENT BUHARI IS DEAD’

There have been rumours recently that President Muhammadu Buhari has died in London where he is currently on medical vacation.

Buhari had returned to London on May 7 for a medical follow-up after earlier spending about two months in the UK.

Former member of the British Parliament, Eric Joyce has claimed that Buhari died in London over the weekend.