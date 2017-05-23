The Late 5: These are the stories that drove conversations today

These are the top five stories that drove conversations today.

“I AM SO SORRY” | ARIANA GRANDE HEARTBROKEN AFTER MANCHESTER ARENA EXPLOSION

US singer, Ariana Grande, has expressed her shock following the suspected terrorist attack at the Manchester Arena during her concert.

About 19 people are reported to have died in the attack which happened outside the Arena.

2. ISIS CELEBRATES MANCHESTER ATTACK, CLAIMS RESPONSIBILITY

Islamist terror group, Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIS), has claimed responsibility for the Manchester Arena terror attack that claimed the lives of 22 people and injured 59.

12 children, aged 16 and under are among those injured in the terror attack.

3. CUSTOMS DISCOVER CONTAINER LADEN WITH FIREARMS

The Nigeria Customs has discovered a container laden with arms at the Tin Can Island Port in Lagos.

According to a source who spoke to the online newspaper, the container was intercepted at the Ports and Cargo Terminal of the Tin Can Island Ports.

4. FLOYD MAYWEATHER TO VISIT 2BABA’S NIGHTCLUB

Boxing Welterweight champion, Floyd Mayweather has announced that he would visit Club Rumours, a nightclub owned by singer 2baba.

The nightclub on its Instagram page posted a video of the boxer announcing that he would visit Nigeria next month.

5. I DIDN’T PROMISE TO FUND RETURN OF MOJI OLAIYA’S BODY – FAYOSE

Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose has dismissed reports that he rescinded on his promise to fund the return of Nollywood actress, Moji Olaiya’s corpse back to Nigeria.

The actress had died in Canada after suffering a cardiac attack.