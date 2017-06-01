[The Legislative Blog]: House of Reps members are constantly shaming themselves and we’re just tired

Another day, another drama in the National Assembly!

Remember that time in 2015 when the lawmakers had just been elected into office and the “honourables” in the lower house brought their hooliganism on the floor of the house throwing blows, exchanging insults and disrupting peace.

Well, they got to it again today, only that they didn’t get the chance to throw punches or grab the mace.

[Read also: Blows thrown, mace missing in House of Reps in show of shame]

Today, South-East lawmakers threw a fit over the decision to postpone a bill seeking to establish the South-East Development Commission. Apparently, the bill was stepped down because the lawmaker, Chukwuka Wilfred who sponsored it was absent, a decision which we think makes perfect sense.

Here’s an easy guide to getting enraged about the matter: So, this lawmaker sponsors a bill to establish another commission that may turn out to be redundant and then on the day the bill is to be considered for its second reading, Hon. Wilfred decides not to show up. How easy can it be for a lawmaker to disregard his sworn duties towards his nation so much that he decides to be absent from work just because he can? How much do these people earn again? How much goes into keeping these 36o ruffians in office?

[Read again: House of Reps in raucous session as south-east protest postponement of bill]

Hon. Wilfred sauntered in after his South-East fellows had caused a scene that lasted about 15 minutes. We choose not to care about what went down after his arrival, all we know is these men (and women) are a perpetual disgrace and we’re just tired of them.