More corpses recovered from Lagos boat accident

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has said that they have recovered 13 more corpses from last Saturday’s boat accident in Lagos.

Tragedy struck when the boat was sailing from Mile 2 to Ibeshe, a suburb of Lagos.

In a statement on Sunday, Zonal Coordinator, South-West, NEMA, Mr. Ibrahim Farinloye, said a total of 17 bodies had been recovered so far from the recovery operations of the missing victims.

“Late yesterday night, two more bodies were recovered in addition to the two earlier recovered in the morning. With this, it has become a total of 17 bodies recovered,” he said.

The coordinator said these avoidable deaths were caused by illegal boat operators operating the waterways outside of set official hours.

He said the act was a clear violation of the waterway rules by the operators

“It was revealed that the regulatory bodies have tried to stamp out illegal operations of small boat operators who hardly use life jackets after official hours.

“But they do not heed to regulations put in place to stop them. It was also observed that wooden boats are not permitted to be used as a passengers’ boat. But it is only at this odd hour that illegal operators always put the lives of unsuspecting passengers at risk,’’ Farinloye said.

Farinloye also mentioned that the search and rescue operation was over and that efforts were on to address the gaps with all stakeholders such as the Nigerian Navy’s Special Boat Service, the Association of Boat/Ferry Operators of Nigeria, and the Lagos State Waterways Authority, among others.

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

YNaija Today July 11, 2022

Gunmen attack LP Governorship candidate’s residence

Police in Osun confirmed on Monday that gunmen attacked the residence of Mr. Lasun Yusuf, Labour Party’s (LP) candidate for ...

YNaija Today July 11, 2022

Here are the reasons why Nigerians are concerned about a Muslim-Muslim Ticket

The announcement by the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress party (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, of Senator Kashim Shettima ...

YNaija Today July 9, 2022

Elon Musk is terminating the $44 billion Twitter deal, the company threatens to sue

Tesla CEO, Elon Musk, announced on Friday he is terminating his $44 billion Twitter takeover bid. Musk’s legal team said ...

YNaija Today July 9, 2022

Lagos Floods and its effects: The Tragedy saga continues

The hazard level of flooding in Lagos is particularly high, indicating its potential to be damaging and life-threatening. However, to ...

YNaija Today July 8, 2022

Everything you should know about Labour Party VP Candidate, Dr. Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed

Labor party presidential candidate, Peter Obi is set to unveil former Senator and Baze University founder, Dr. Yusuf Dutty Baba-Ahmed ...

YNaija Today July 7, 2022

Labour Party to announce Baba-Ahmed as Obi’s running mate Friday

The Labor Party (LP) is set to announce Senator Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed as the running mate to Presidential candidate, Peter ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail