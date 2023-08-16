RMD Shares Fitness Journey, Learning Fight Sequences and Training With a Marine for Netflix’s ‘The Black Book’

In a recent Instagram post, Richard Mofe Damijo (RMD) provided a candid glimpse into the transformative journey he undertook for his role in the highly anticipated Netflix film, “The Black Book.”

The seasoned actor delved into the physical and mental challenges he faced to fully embrace his character. His story serves as a testament to the dedication and resilience demanded by the world of filmmaking.

The genesis of RMD’s metamorphosis began with an innocuous introduction by his daughter, Nicole. Her young friend, Editi Effiong, harbored a vision of RMD as a key figure in his cinematic creation.

A restaurant rendezvous laid the foundation, and as the tale of the film unfolded, RMD’s intrigue grew. However, a bold statement by Effiong jolted him from his comfort zone.

“Baba, you’ll need to lose some weight,” he asserted.

Although the words could have stung, RMD’s candid admission was met with a challenge: “Oh sure, if you will pay for it!” A humorous handshake sealed the pact.

RMD’s path to metamorphosis took him beyond the realms of the film’s requirements and deep into his personal journey of self-improvement. The realization struck when he commenced training under the guidance of celebrity fitness coach Uzikwendu. The revelation that he struggled with even the most basic exercises exposed the gravity of the task. From mastering mere press-ups to conquering weights, the incremental progress painted a portrait of perseverance.

As the world grappled with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, RMD’s mission faced unforeseen obstacles. Being over 50 years old, he was deemed more vulnerable. A blend of determination and defiance fueled his efforts. Despite personal apprehensions, he adhered to Uzi’s regimen with unwavering resolve. Every gym appointment was a testament to his determination, a stance against the cosmic conspiracy he whimsically perceived.

Read also: Netflix Unveils Spectacular Lineup of 7 Nigerian Films and Series, Set to Premiere Later this Year

The transformation extended beyond conventional fitness routines. RMD’s commitment led him to welcome an unexpected partner into his journey—a Marine. Weapon training and fight sequences were added to the mix, injecting an element of authenticity and a new layer of physicality into his preparation. Take downs, boxing, and the mastery of fight choreography became integral components of his routine.

As weeks turned into months, the weights RMD shed mirrored the metamorphosis of his character. His progress was marked not only by physical transformations but by his internal growth as well. Single-digit press-ups evolved into a triumphant streak of 40, while dumbbells transitioned from 10kg to a staggering 50kg.

RMD’s journey had not only transformed his physique but had also reshaped his mindset. The transformation was complete, and the stage was set for his character to come to life in ways that transcended the screen.

As the curtains rise on Netflix’s “The Black Book,” viewers can anticipate a gripping crime mystery by Editi Effiong and Anakle Films. The story follows a father’s quest for justice after his son’s tragic death at the hands of corrupt policemen. With Richard Mofe-Damijo and Ade Laoye leading the cast, this film promises an engaging tale that blends personal growth with a captivating storyline.

