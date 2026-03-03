Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Petrol May Hit ₦1,000 as Dangote Raises Depot Price to ₦874/litre

YTech | These Are The Tech News You May Have Missed

BBNAllStars: Angel Speaks On Her Relationship With Lover, Soma, Prays It Lasts Forever

Petrol may hit ₦1,000 as Dangote raises depot price to ₦874

Pro-Iran protests take form in Lagos after Khamenei’s death

Atiku’s son steps down as Adamawa Commissioner

DSS arrests man over threats after attack on Peter Obi

US–Iran tension could push Nigeria’s inflation higher

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

Petrol may hit ₦1,000 as Dangote raises depot price to ₦874

Motorists across Nigeria could soon pay between ₦980 and above ₦1,000 per litre for petrol after a fresh price increase by the Dangote Petroleum Refinery. The refinery raised its gantry price from ₦774 to ₦874 per litre due to changes in global crude oil costs.

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association confirmed that pump prices would vary by location and transport costs, but most stations are expected to increase their prices.

Meanwhile, Aliko Dangote announced plans to invest in power generation, steel, and port projects to strengthen energy security and support industrial growth across Africa.

Pro-Iran protests take form in Lagos after Khamenei’s death

Members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria gathered in Lagos, Kano, and Sokoto to protest the reported killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, during joint strikes by the United States and Israel. Similar peaceful demonstrations were held by supporters in several northern states.

Protesters marched with placards in the Maryland area, condemning what they called an “invasion” and the targeting of religious leaders. They expressed solidarity with Iran and opposition to the military action by both foreign governments.

IMN leaders said the marches would continue across the southwest, urging calm but strongly rejecting what they view as violations of sovereignty and aggression against Muslim nations.

Atiku’s son steps down as Adamawa Commissioner

Adamu Atiku, the first son of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, has resigned as Commissioner for Works and Energy Development in Adamawa State. His decision was announced by his aide, Abdulaziz Jauro, in a statement.

In his resignation letter dated March 2, 2026, Adamu thanked Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri for the opportunity to serve and described the role as a great honour. He pledged continued loyalty to the administration’s development plans.

He also appreciated his father for moral support and commended the ministry staff for their dedication to improving infrastructure across the state.

DSS arrests man over threats after attack on Peter Obi

Security operatives have detained a 26-year-old man over threats linked to the recent attack on Peter Obi in Benin City. The arrest followed an online post in which the suspect allegedly claimed responsibility and warned of further violence.

The incident occurred at the residence of John Odigie-Oyegun, where Obi and members of the African Democratic Congress were said to have been attacked.

According to a security source, the Department of State Services tracked the suspect to Rivers State using forensic tools. He is reportedly a teacher in Obio Akpor.

US–Iran tension could push Nigeria’s inflation higher

Rising conflict between the United States and Iran may drive Nigeria’s inflation up by three to five per cent, according to the Sea and Empowerment Research Centre. The group warned that threats to the Strait of Hormuz could disrupt global oil supply and shipping.

Head of research Eugene Nweke said prolonged tension may lift oil prices to between $110 and $140 per barrel, raising freight and insurance costs worldwide.

While higher crude prices could boost Nigeria’s revenue, he cautioned that exchange rate pressure, rising food and transport costs may offset gains without careful fiscal management.