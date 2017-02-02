BBNaija: Bassey shares deeply touching story of his mum, Miyonse’s argument at the debate is impressive + more highlights

Day 11 at the Big Brother House was no less entertaining, only that today, some of the housemates got to reassure us of their intellectual strengths.

But first, the housemates woke up to Biggie’s gifts of T-shirts that had their faces on its front and a few words describing them on the back. Biggie wasn’t solely responsible for the descriptions, it was some of the words each housemate had used in describing that made it to the shirts.

Some of the housemates weren’t quite happy with the words that had been used in describing them, errrr let’s see if they were deserving.

Bassey – Fun, Kemen – Actor, attention seeker, Debie-Rise – Diva, cruel Joker, ThinTallTony – Desperate, strategic, unpredictable, Efe – Power hungry, suspicious, Uriel – Back-stabber, slick, Gifty – Soft, two-faced, unhappy, Marvis – Calm, Bisola – Aggressive, loud, amazing, CocoIce – Uptight, emotional, deceptive, rude, Soma – Sweet, trusting, naive, Miyonse – Selfish, lonely, TBoss – Attractive, arrogant, proud

Uriel didn’t take the ‘backstabber’ description well, when it got to her turn to chat with Biggie in the Diary Room, she mentioned some of the other housemates who she was certain had written such spiteful comment about her. CocoIce and Tboss were the key suspects, but she was more upset with CocoIce after the brief faceoff they had earlier in the day. CocoIce had wrongly accused Uriel of stealing a card from Efe’s box and hiding it. Uriel told Biggie that although she would maintain communication with Coco, she would be extra watchful of her moves.

In his diary room session, Soma tried so hard to make light of his kiss with Gifty yesterday, but Biggie was far from convinced. He said the speed dating task was easier with Gifty as she didn’t need much effort to win over. He also referred to their kiss as “a peck on the lips” but Biggie reminded that pecks are never that long. Soma was able to convince Biggie that he was thoroughly enjoying his stay at the house and would love to remain although he wasn’t too worried about his nomination yet.

Who else isn’t worried about their nomination? It’s Miyonse. He’s certain that the entertainment he and Tboss bring to the Big Brother audience is of great value and viewers would never let that end, at least not now when it’s getting fired up. Smart move, Miyonse!

But he really is a smart dude. The housemates were engaged in a debate session which they did in groups, ‘Haves’ and ‘Havenots’. The debate was to determine if Efe is worthy of keeping his position as Head of House.

Miyonse wowed viewers with his oratory skills and ability to put Efe in his place with the salient points he raised. Speaking on behalf of the ‘havenots’, Miyonse described Efe as a good man but not a good leader.

Beyond the drama, the two new housemates have also being on top of their game with Debie-rise constantly providing entertainment to viewers and engagement with fellow housemates with her guitar. Best believe, the music she makes with the other housemates is so good, we are starting to think it might be nice for Big Brother to have them all record a soundtrack for the show.

Meanwhile, Bassey shared a deeply touching story of his mum and how she went through so much suffering to see him through school and now that he’s doing well, she’s not alive to enjoy his success.

