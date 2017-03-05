Here’s why Kemen just got disqualified from #BBNaija (WATCH)

Kemen got disqualified a short while ago from the #BBNaija competition and has already left the house. This came as a result of him engaging in inappropriate conduct with fellow housemate T-Boss while she slept.

A fierce debate has already been set in motion regarding the disqualification/eviction, so while you try to wrap your head around the situation, check out the video below which shows part of the encounter that got Kemen disqualified.

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

Comments

Tags

1 Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

The Thread: Kemen was not the only sexual predator in the #BBNaija house

On Kemen’s eviction: two tragic truths that this mess will reveal about Nigeria and Nigerians #BBNaija

Debbie Rise should also have been disqualified from #BBNaija for sexual harassment, and here’s why (WATCH)

Loading...
Loading...