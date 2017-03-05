Here’s why Kemen just got disqualified from #BBNaija (WATCH)

Kemen got disqualified a short while ago from the #BBNaija competition and has already left the house. This came as a result of him engaging in inappropriate conduct with fellow housemate T-Boss while she slept.

A fierce debate has already been set in motion regarding the disqualification/eviction, so while you try to wrap your head around the situation, check out the video below which shows part of the encounter that got Kemen disqualified.

#BBNaija: In case you missed it, here's [the] Kemen's actions that have gotten him evicted from #BigBrotherNaijapic.twitter.com/1cyKvVkEzt — Y! Online (@YNaija) March 5, 2017