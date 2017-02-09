Pres. Buhari not ill, media aide insists

A media aide to President Muhammadu Buhari has said he is not ill, neither was he hospitalised in the UK.

Lauretta Onochie, a personal assistant to the president on social media stated this on Thursday via her Twitter account, @Laurestar, accusing the opposition of lying to Nigerians.

“I don’t blame those who believe the lies peddled by liars about the health of President Buhari. We have been lied to in the past by PDP leaders,” she tweeted.

“Buhari was clear as to what he was to do from the beginning. He was going on leave and would have a health checkup. He told Nigerians.

“When Buhari’s doctors said he needed further tests, he was not shy to tell Nigerians and asked for an extension of his leave.

“Recall that when Buhari had issues with his ear and had to go for TREATMENT, he was open about it. He told Nigerians as with this CHECKUP

“President Buhari is not ill. He is not in any hospital. One doesnt need to sleep over in a hospital for a checkup as the Custom is in the UK.

“Acting Pres. Osinbajo has assured Nigerians that Buhari is hale and hearty. He has no reason to believe otherwise or lie to Nigerians.

“Presidential Spokesman, Femi Adesina, also assured Nigerians that their president is well and alive. He has no reason to lie.

“Information Minister, Lai Mohammed has assured there’s no correlation between Buhari and Late President Yaradua. Buhari will not lie to Nigerians.

“Most Nigerians are genuinely concerned about the health of Buhari. So those who peddle lies in this regard, must think about Nigerians.

“It’s a great shame that those who lied to us for 16 years are misinforming Nigerians about a man who has been nothing but honest with them.

“Buhari is hale and hearty. He wasn’t flown in an Air Ambulance to Princess Grace Hospital (+442074861234) nor any other.”

Senate president Bukola Saraki on Wednesday said he spoke with the president and he was in “good spirits”.

