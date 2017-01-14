Opinion

The Thread: Is this Ajimobi’s definition of positive change?

Unpaid salaries for months on end birthed disgruntled workers. Disgruntled workers led to the closure of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso (LAUTECH).

Who is taking the brunt of all this? The students. After 8 months of sitting at home and wondering if they were on a

After 8 months of sitting at home and wondering if they were on a forever strike, they became uneasy and so decided to shake things up a bit with protests, which eventually won them a face-to-face with the Governor Ajimobi.

Success, right?

Not by any stretch. The video below speaks for itself.

Ajimobi’s outburst has let loose a barrage of angry words from Nigerians who could not believe Governor Abiola Ajimobi’s impudence as he addressed the frustrated students of LAUTECH, as if he were an SS3 Senior, and they in JS 1.

And to think Ajimobi tweeted these words at the beginning of the year.

This is change? Positive change?

You’ve been warned.

