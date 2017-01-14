The Thread: Is this Ajimobi’s definition of positive change?

Unpaid salaries for months on end birthed disgruntled workers. Disgruntled workers led to the closure of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso (LAUTECH).

After 8 months of sitting at home and wondering if they were on a forever strike, they became uneasy and so decided to shake things up a bit with protests, which eventually won them a face-to-face with the Governor Ajimobi.

Success, right?

Not by any stretch. The video below speaks for itself.

Ajimobi’s outburst has let loose a barrage of angry words from Nigerians who could not believe Governor Abiola Ajimobi’s impudence as he addressed the frustrated students of LAUTECH, as if he were an SS3 Senior, and they in JS 1.

And to think Ajimobi tweeted these words at the beginning of the year.

Let us rekindle our hope in the power of positive change that will transform our story to glory.

I wish us all a prosperous year 2017. pic.twitter.com/b33qVvdCgd — Abiola Ajimobi (@AAAjimobi) January 1, 2017

This is change? Positive change?

1. I just saw that Ajimobi video and I am very angry. Angry at the fact that it is coming frm a Politician who ran on the platform of change — Cinderella Man (@Osi_Suave) January 14, 2017

2. I attended a Federal university and in 4years I was at home for 5 months due to different strike actions. So I understand — Cinderella Man (@Osi_Suave) January 14, 2017

3. Governance is service all that demand for respect talk doesn't even cut it. He could have addressed their grievances and appealed to them — Cinderella Man (@Osi_Suave) January 14, 2017

4. Ajimobi's kids probably never attended any public school so he doesn't know what it means to sit at home for 8months. — Cinderella Man (@Osi_Suave) January 14, 2017

5. This is why we must improve Public Schools. — Cinderella Man (@Osi_Suave) January 14, 2017

6. Then he asked the police to bring out a boy. Like is that the kind of state we now run in a democracy. We harass opponents with d police — Cinderella Man (@Osi_Suave) January 14, 2017

7. I'm ashamed and disgusted at that video. Our leaders need to do better no PR machinery can spin this one. — Cinderella Man (@Osi_Suave) January 14, 2017

8. I hope we do better as regards voting for leaders in the future. Especially the ones who won't be Ego tripping all over the place. — Cinderella Man (@Osi_Suave) January 14, 2017

You’ve been warned.

