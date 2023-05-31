FG to Meet with NLC Over Fuel Subsidy Removal

Representatives of the Federal Government are scheduled to meet with the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) today at 2 pm to discuss the planned removal of fuel subsidy.

NLC National President, Joe Ajaero, announced this during an interview on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily program on Wednesday.

Ajaero emphasized that the position of the labor union is clear: while President Bola Tinubu may have good intentions, alternatives must be provided. He criticized the President for not seeking input and considering the implications of fuel subsidy removal on the Nigerian people.

The NLC leader outlined potential alternatives, including repairing the nation’s refineries and providing transportation alternatives for Nigerian workers. He called for a review of the President’s pronouncement, emphasizing the need to reduce the suffering of the people.

In contrast, the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) stated that the deregulation of the oil sector and subsidy removal are necessary steps to make Nigeria great. IPMAN’s National Public Relations Officer, Yakubu Suleiman, expressed this view during an interview on Sunrise Daily. Suleiman highlighted the importance of removing the subsidy and redirecting funds towards infrastructure and economic development.

President Tinubu, in his inaugural speech on Monday, declared an end to fuel subsidy payments, stating that the 2023 Budget does not allocate funds for it anymore. The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has supported Tinubu’s decision.

However, the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) argued that the President cannot unilaterally decide on subsidy removal. They noted that the previous administration of Muhammadu Buhari intentionally left the “sensitive issue” for the new government to handle.

Since the President’s pronouncement, fuel queues have reappeared across the country, and Nigerians are facing challenges in accessing fuel, with prices ranging from N500 per liter and above.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

YNaija May 31, 2023

NNPC Sets New Fuel Prices Following President Tinubu’s Subsidy Removal Announcement

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited has taken swift action in response to President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s declaration ...

YNaija May 31, 2023

Everything You Need to Know About The New Petrol Prices

According to a reliable document seen by BusinessDay, petrol prices have reached unprecedented levels across various Nigerian cities. While yet ...

YNaija May 30, 2023

I’m Hoping Nigerians Will Pray for Me to Become Senate President Because it’s My Turn – Orji Kalu

Senator Orji Kalu, the Chief Whip of the Senate, remains resolute in his pursuit of the office of the Senate ...

YNaija May 30, 2023

Controversy as EFCC Officials Barred by DSS from Entering Lagos Office

A tense situation unfolded in Lagos as officials from the Department of State Services (DSS) reportedly blocked personnel from the ...

YNaija May 30, 2023

Fuel and Transport Prices Soar on President Tinubu’s First Day of Hitting the Ground Running

In a moment of eloquence, President Tinubu took the stage at Eagle Square, addressing the nation with a statement that ...

YNaija May 29, 2023

President Bola Tinubu Makes His First Three Official Appointments

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu wasted no time in making his first three official appointments shortly after his inauguration on Monday. ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail