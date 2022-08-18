“I Used to Hustle for Free Bed Space”, Nigerian musician Asake says as he shows off new house

Asake, one of Nigeria’s most popular musicians, recently took ownership of a brand-new, enormous mansion, and he is very happy about it. 

The YBNL musician revealed in a statement that he switched from hustling for free lodging to purchasing real estate.

Asake received his big break in 2020 when his popular song “Lady” was released.

Celebrities and other music enthusiasts alike began to enjoy the tune.

He released “Ololade,” his debut 4-track EP, after being signed to Olamide-owned YBNL records earlier this year.

Asake has so far displayed the range of his talent with his performance on Fireboy’s ‘Bandana’ and there are obvious reasons to believe he retains sufficient talent to deliver across different sounds should he choose to.

His latest work, “Terminator” is set to be released soon.

Here are reactions to the superstar’s latest news.

