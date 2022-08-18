“I Used to Hustle for Free Bed Space”, Nigerian musician Asake says as he shows off new house

Asake, one of Nigeria’s most popular musicians, recently took ownership of a brand-new, enormous mansion, and he is very happy about it.

The YBNL musician revealed in a statement that he switched from hustling for free lodging to purchasing real estate.

Went from hustling for free bedspace to investing in real estate 🏡 pic.twitter.com/8bThB7fnVw — ASAKE (@asakemusik) August 18, 2022

Asake received his big break in 2020 when his popular song “Lady” was released.

Celebrities and other music enthusiasts alike began to enjoy the tune.

He released “Ololade,” his debut 4-track EP, after being signed to Olamide-owned YBNL records earlier this year.

Asake has so far displayed the range of his talent with his performance on Fireboy’s ‘Bandana’ and there are obvious reasons to believe he retains sufficient talent to deliver across different sounds should he choose to.

His latest work, “Terminator” is set to be released soon.

Here are reactions to the superstar’s latest news.

Olamide make kings. Asake talk say, if olamide say him dey for you, go price Benz. No lies detected!😂😂😂 — sophia (@90sSophie) August 18, 2022

Olamide is a living Legend! Who talk anyhow about Olamide suppose dey collect beating …Asake and Fireboy nor go mind fight the person sef — fliemusic (@fliemusic) August 18, 2022

Asake just seems so intentional. Like he’s been waiting his whole life to blow. It’s hella refreshing to watch. — VEE. (@veeiye) August 17, 2022

Asake is who he thinks he is ! — Ebele (@ebelee_) August 18, 2022

In less than 6 months!❤️❤️ Asake got a house already doing music 🥺 nah! It’s go time fr fr.



If you ever give up; you are crazy! Keep grinding and keep your heads up! You gonna win!



~ Lolade 2020. — AbikeArab Money💸 (@papaya_ex) August 18, 2022