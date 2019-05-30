The YNaija Cover – the 30th of May

Follow the links to read all our latest stories:
The Big 5: Oyo can’t afford N30,000 minimum wage – Makinde; Singapore’s Supreme Court frees Nigerian on death row | Other top stories
The Late 5: Oshiomhole chased away for breaching protocol at presidential inauguration; Obasanjo, 393 passengers escape crash on Ethiopian Airlines | Other stories
I will pay even closer attention to the voice of my critics | 10 striking takeaways from Sanwo-Olu’s Inauguration speech
Sanwo-Olu promises to walk the talk as far as transparency and fiscal discipline are concerned | Full Inauguration Speech
Mati Diop is the first black woman to win the Grand Prix at Cannes, and now her movie ”Atlantique” has been picked up by Netflix
Leave a reply