The YNaija Cover – the 30th of May

Follow the links to read all our latest stories:

Chelsea condemns London rivals to Europa league next season

 

The Big 5: Oyo can’t afford N30,000 minimum wage – Makinde; Singapore’s Supreme Court frees Nigerian on death row | Other top stories

The Late 5: Oshiomhole chased away for breaching protocol at presidential inauguration; Obasanjo, 393 passengers escape crash on Ethiopian Airlines | Other stories

I will pay even closer attention to the voice of my critics | 10 striking takeaways from Sanwo-Olu’s Inauguration speech

Sanwo-Olu promises to walk the talk as far as transparency and fiscal discipline are concerned | Full Inauguration Speech

Mati Diop is the first black woman to win the Grand Prix at Cannes, and now her movie ”Atlantique” has been picked up by Netflix

