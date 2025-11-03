Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Resident Doctors Debunk FG’s ₦11.9bn Payment Claim

Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Dangote Reveals the Price of Petrol and Calls Imported Petrol ‘Substandard’

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

Resident Doctors debunk FG’s ₦11.9bn payment claim

The President of the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors, Dr Muhammad Suleiman, has criticised the Federal Government’s claim of releasing ₦11.9bn for the payment of arrears and allowances to health workers, saying only about ₦500m is meant for resident doctors.

He said the 25–35% arrears and accoutrement allowance are long overdue and meant for all health workers, not just doctors. Suleiman added that the government’s total arrears bill was ₦48bn, with only ₦41bn released in batches.

According to him, the agreement with the government was for ₦2.9bn to be released within 72 hours for accoutrement allowance, not ₦11.9bn.

NELFUND records over one million student loan applications

The Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) says it has received more than one million applications on its student loan portal.

According to a statement by its director of strategic communications, Oseyemi Oluwatuyi, the milestone supports the government’s goal of making higher education more accessible. So far, over ₦116 billion has been disbursed to students in universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education for tuition and upkeep allowances.

Managing Director Akintunde Sawyerr described the feat as a defining moment for equitable education financing, noting that NELFUND remains committed to ensuring no Nigerian is denied education due to financial constraints.

Trump threatens military action over alleged Christian killings in Nigeria

US President Donald Trump says he is not ruling out air strikes or deploying troops as part of his plan to “wipe out Islamic terrorists killing Christians in Nigeria.”

Speaking before boarding Air Force One on Sunday, Trump warned the Nigerian government to “move fast” or risk losing US aid, stressing that America will no longer “look the other way.” He said the killings of Christians in Nigeria had reached “record numbers” and must stop.

Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu has dismissed the claims, insisting his government protects religious freedom and works to address security challenges affecting all citizens.

NiMet predicts dust haze and thunderstorms nationwide

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has forecast dust haze and thunderstorms across parts of the country from Monday to Wednesday, urging citizens to remain cautious.

According to its Sunday weather outlook, slight dust haze is expected in Katsina, Kano, Jigawa, Yobe, Borno, and parts of Kaduna on Monday, while other northern areas will remain sunny. Isolated thunderstorms are likely in Taraba, Benue, and Kogi later in the day.

NiMet also predicts cloudy skies and light rains in the South, with moderate rainfall expected by evening across Ondo, Ogun, Edo, Osun, Abia, Imo, Lagos, Rivers, and Delta states.

Ex-Binance staff alleges Nigeria extorted $50m from the US for his release

An ex-Binance staffer and former US federal agent has alleged that Nigeria’s government extracted $50 million from the Biden administration as a ransom to secure his release from detention.

Tigran Gambaryan made the claim in a post on X on Saturday, thanking Binance for speaking out about his treatment. He wrote that officials “bragged about extorting the Biden administration out of $50 million to release me,” and tagged US leaders and lawmakers.

The claim followed remarks by Binance founder Changpeng Zhao, who said Gambaryan was held in Nigeria for eight months without cause. Zhao accused Nigerian authorities of effectively kidnapping him.

The allegation comes amid heightened tensions after US President Donald Trump threatened sanctions and even military action over violence in Nigeria. The Nigerian government has not publicly responded to Gambaryan’s accusation.