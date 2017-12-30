Davido and Wizkid’s surprise of the year, fuel scarcity and other top stories of the week

These are the top ten stories that drove conversation this week.

The Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) said the fuel scarcity in the country is caused by hoarding and diversion by oil marketers who want the price increased – which the President ably declined.

This was after the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) traced 129,000 litres of petrol diverted to Abuja by marketers.

Making promises after promises, although, the fuel queues are subsiding as at today, NNPC said some major marketers are already loading products round the clock from their various depots in Lagos to other parts of the country.

The marketers have, however, said they are not hoarding fuel, and their depots are even empty. This is when an oil marketer blamed NNPC’s monopoly for the fuel scarcity.

Meanwhile, the Federal Government has said it is making efforts to maintain retail price of fuel at N145 per litre. This includes paying N40.70 for every litre, according to Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Maikanti Baru.

However, NNPC and the marketers need to stop buck-passing and end the fuel crisis.

Then, as part of measures to end the fuel scarcity, Senate President Bukola Saraki asked the Senate Committee on Petroleum Downstream to cut short its recess and find a lasting solution to the fuel crisis.

Reacting to the fuel scarcity, a PDP chieftain called out specific human rights activists to speak out on the lingering crisis and stop being hypocritical about the whole issue.

Also reacting, Organised Labour have said they would organise a national protest if the fuel crisis creeps into 2018.

We saw surprises from Davido and Wizkid this end of the year – just as Davido had told fans.

In an interview with Punch, Davido said, “There is nothing between Wizkid and me; I am on my own. There is nothing.”

Then, at Wizkid’s #WizkidTheConcert, Davido appeared and the duo performed the song “Fia” together.

That basically ended the regular social media quarrels between fans, not forgetting that some broadcast stations used an unnecesary comparison to create fiction between Davido and Wizkid’s fans.

The Presidency, amidst the fuel crisis, made a decision to air a documentary on the ‘human side’ of President Buhari.

And when the announcement came under intense criticism, Buhari’s media aide, Femi Adesina reacted, saying, “why not? Is life all about doom and gloom? Must we sit in ashes and wear sackcloth perpetually, and ignore the brighter side of life? God forbid!”

A couple of prominent Nigerians appeared in the documentary and had something to say.

Buhari’s daughter also told her side of the story.

Some PDP state governors have said that the emergence of Uche Secondus as the National Chairman was because of his strength, character and honesty.

But one thing was common in their comments.

Out of nowhere, no media report or social media reference, former vice president, Atiku Abubakar denied ‘reports’ that he has a cold relationship with PDP governors and the new National Chairman of the PDP.

Just when Nigerians thought the Southern Kaduna killings had stopped for good, gunmen killed at least six people after attacking Anguwan Mailafiya, Gwong Chiefdom, Jama’a local government area of Kaduna.

The attack came after gunmen invaded a Carol service at Nindem community.

Before the Presidential run-off election, former football star, George Weah, expressed confidence that the vice president, Joseph Boakai could not defeat him.

His confidence might just have paid off – he won the election. Then he reacted, saying, “Change is on.”

Boakai also said he will respect the will of the people.

President Buhari’s only son, Yusuf Buhari was involved in an accident, that caused severe head injuries.

Atiku, PDP, others wished Yusuf speedy recovery.

He is now being treated at a private hospital in Abuja.

Davido gave us another surprise of the year.

He reunited the Mo’Hits crew at his #30BillionConcert.

It might just have been the best moment of that night.

One of the most used chat apps in the world, Whatsapp, has announced that the app will stop working on some smartphones in January 2018.

President Muhammadu Buhari passed six bills into law.

Ita Enang, who disclosed this in a statement, explained that Compulsory Treatment and Care Act will ensure treatment of victims with gunshots and related injuries.