The Big 10: These are the stories that drove conversations this week

These are the top 10 stories that drove conversations this week.

Accidental bombing of Borno IDPs camp

The Nigerian on Tuesday accidentally dropped bombs on an Internally Displaced Persons camp in Rann, Bono State, leaving at least 90 dead and many other injured, according to the Doctors Without Borders.

- Advertisement -



According to the NAF, it was informed of the movement of terrorists in the area and ground and air support was sent to the area. The air support mistakenly dropped the bomb.

President Muhammadu Buhari in his reaction commiserated with those who lost their lives.

The Federal Government has however ordered a full-scale investigation into the incident.

One of the survivor who recounted the incident claimed it was not an accident, as the Air Force attacked the camp thrice.

The Nigerian Air Force panel investigating the incident has also summoned the Commander of the troops in the NorthEast as well as the pilots who flew the jets.

2. Gambia’s political impasse

Gambians were uncertain what the future held for them after veteran ruler, Yahya Jammeh refused to step down after the expiration of his tenure Thursday midnight.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) had already stationed troops at the Gambian border to oust Jammeh if he refuses to leave the country.

While all that was going on, Adama Barrow was sworn-in as President of the Gambia at the Gambian embassy in Senegal.

A final plea by Presidents of Liberia and Mauritania ensured Jammeh agreeing to step down.

3. President Buhari’s 10 day leave

President Muhammadu Buhari announced during week that he will be going on a 10 day annual leave, naming Vice President Yemi Osinbajo acting President until he returns.

The Presidency said the Buhari is going to rest in the UK and also have his routine medical check-up.

4. NAF, BBOG sorties to Sambisa forest

The Federal Government delegation and the Bring Back Our Girls campaign group (BBOG) arrived the North East for a guided tour.

The delegation included Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed , Minister of Defence, Mansur Dan Ali and Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai.

The BBOG team had co-conveners of the group, Dr. Obiageli Ezekwesili and Aisha Yesufu. Others include, the spokesperson of the Chibok community, Dr. Manasseh Allen, and Ibrahim Usman.

5. Donald Trump inaugurated 45th President of the US

Donald Trump and Mike Pence were on Friday sworn-in as 45th President and 48th Vice President of the United States respectively.

The event which held at the Capitol Democratic party candidate, Hillary Clinton in attendance.

There has however been protests by anti-Trump protesters in Washington D.C.

Over 500 demonstrators stormed the streets of Washington as they shops and building smashing windows and glasses.

6. IPOB’s pro-Trump rally

A solidarity rally organised by the Independent People of Biafra (IPOB) for Donald Trump in Port Harcourt turned violent making security operatives to shoot killing one person and injuring several others.

7. Suicide bombing at UNIMAID

Several persons were killed in an explosion in a mosque at the University of Maiduguri, Borno State on Monday.

It was learnt that the explosion occurred early Monday at 6:30am while students and staff were observing prayers.

A professor of veterinary medicine, Professor Mani was among those killed.

Investigations later revealed that the attack was carried out by a 7-year-old suicide bomber.

It was learnt that another explosion was heard at Gate 5 of the university killing only the suicide bomber.

Leader of the Boko Haram sect, Abubakar Shekau who claimed responsibility for the attack in an audio recording said the mosque was ‘ungodly’.

8. Premium Times publisher’s arrest

The Nigeria police have raided the head office of online news medium, Premium Times in Abuja, arresting the its publisher Dapo Olorunyomi and judiciary correspondent, Evelyn Okakwu.

They were later granted bail the same day but reported to the police headquarters the next day.

They were later released without any charges against them.

9. Fayose and Trump’s inauguration

Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose caimed the President Muhammadu Buhari was snubbed for Donald Trump’s inauguration.

The Presidency however refuted the claim stating that the US does not invite Heads of State or President to the inauguration of their Presidents.

10. Osinbajo’s visit to the Niger Delta

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo visited the Niger Delta region on a fact-finding mission.

Osinbajo reportedly met with ex-militant leader, Government Ekpemupolo, alias Tompolo and other Niger Delta agitators behind closed doors.

Those present at the meeting with Tombolo were the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, Minister for Petroleum Resources, Ibe Kachikwu, Paul Boroh, Warri-based billionaire Ayiri Emami, representatives of the Niger Delta Avengers among other agitators in the region.

- Advertisement -



Comments