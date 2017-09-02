The Royal separation; the Benue flood; and other stories that set the agenda this week

These are the stories that drove conversation this week.

Benue Flood

The flood in Benue State has led to the displacement of over 110,000 people, destroying a sizeable number of houses.

It has also been reported that one person has died as a result of the flood.

In reaction, Nigerians took to twitter to start a trend, so the problem gets to the appropriate authorities. And maybe that led to President Muhammadu Buhari’s order, that NEMA provides aid to the residents of the state immediately.

Nigerian Sports

Having won the 2017 FIBA Women’s Afrobasket tournament earlier in the week (D’Tigress), the Super Eagles complemented the win, thrashing the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon at Uyo on the event of the Eid-al-Adha.

President Buhari met with the D’Tigress promising the players, officials cash gifts. He also congratulated the Super Eagles over their impressive win.

The Police and Senator Misau

The back and forth allegations between the Nigerian Police and Senator Isaa Misau continued this week ending this week with an invitation from the Police for the Senator to answer for the allegations.

Governor Seriake Dickson also reacted asking both the Police and the Senator to solve their differences and stop portraying the Force and the Senate in a bad light.

The judgement for Evans the billionaire kidnapper

The Nigerian Police arraigned the kidnap kingpin known as Evans, who pleaded guilty to the charges of ‘conspiracy and kidnapping’ – It, therefore, means that, according to Lagos laws, he’s likely to spend the rest of his life in prison or be given the death penalty.

In reaction, Evans’ lawyer said his client was forced by the Nigerian Police to plead guilty, saying he is innocent.

Nnamdi Kanu and Southeast governors

The governors from the Southeast, in reaction to the agitations by pro-Biafra groups, especially the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) met with the IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu.

Coming out of the meeting, they said they had listened to his demands and would go back and look into it.

The Ooni of Ife and the Olori

It was reported this week that the Ooni of Ife got separated from his wife – as confirmed by the Olori.

The particular reason(s) are only speculations like… the Olori said she could not handle the problems she was facing and so on.

The media team for the Ooni have, however, said they would ‘talk’ about the separation when it is necessary.

The re-arrest of Nnamdi Kanu

The Pro-Biafra group, IPOB said they knew the Federal government would attempt to re-arrest their leader – saying it would resist any attempt at such.

There was another response was from Nnamdi Kanu’s lawyer.

Nnamdi Kanu, responding to calls by AGF Malami to the court, asking for his re-arrest said no one can arrest him.

This week ended with a plea by Abubakar Umar, that the Federal Government not re-arrest the IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, but scrutinise the demands of the secessionist’s groups and attend to them, before it becomes a problem no one can handle.

On its own part, the Afenifere group said the Federal Government’s plan to re-arrest Mr Kanu is a case of double standard, considering the Northern youth (led by Arewa Youth Consultative Forum) are still walking freely.

The Northern elders also slammed Ohanaeze for opposing the re-arrest of Mr Kanu.

Nigerian music industry

Earlier in the week, singer, Sound Sultan, in an interview, described how he mentored a couple of big names in the entertainment industry.

In another interview by Spindle Magazine, Dbanj said he gave Davido a Rolex wrist watch as a signing-on fee back in 2014.

No reaction came from Davido, until a fan asked him on Twitter and his response looked like he was waiting for such question.

Ycee’s twitter rant

Singer, Ycee took to Twitter, angry about how online streaming sites ‘milk and rape’ artistes after they have sweat to produce songs.

He did not fail to mention names like Sony Music Africa – particularly mentioning the Chief Executive.

Gov Wike

The governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike said he would lay down his life just to make sure the All Progressives Congress (APC) do not win the governorship election in 2019.

Responding, the APC said they have taken note of the ‘subtle threat’ by the governor.