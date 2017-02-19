Has Acting President Osinbajo performed better than his boss? See timeline

by Dolapo Adelana

Ever since President Muhammadu Buhari submitted a letter the Senate proceeding on a 10-day vacation, which is in its 32nd day this Sunday, the responsibility of running the country became that of Acting President Yemi Osinbajo.

Many didn’t know what to expect from Osinbajo. Will he loaf around? Will he junket around? Or will he make a difference within the short time frame.

Here is a timeline of Osinbajo’s activities.

January 19, 2017: President Muhammadu Buhari proceeded on what was supposed to be 10-day vacation and a routine medical check-up.

January 19, 2017: Following President’s Buhari departure, Acting President Yemi Osinbajo had to cut short his participation at the World Economic Forum in Switzerland to take up the responsibility of president.

January 20, 2017: On assumption of duty, the acting president was briefed on the situation in Gambia pertaining to its exiled president, Yahya Jammeh.

January 22, 2017: Osinbajo spoke with President Buhari on the phone on the situation in the Gambia, according to Laolu Akande, the Senior Special Assistant to Osinbajo on Media and Publicity.

January 2 , 2017: Just two days after resumption, the acting president hosted the 2nd Presidential Quarterly Business Forum which had representation from the organised private sector. Speaking at the forum, Osinbajo said “sustainable economic growth is only possible if it is private sector-led”.



January 24, 2017: The Presidency released over N375 million to feed a total of 677, 476 primary school pupils in five states.



January 24, 2017: The Acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo met with the delegation of General Electric, led by its CEO, Jeff Immelt.

January 24, 2017: Osinbajo while speaking at the monthly meeting of the Presidential Enabling Business Council (PEBEC) at the State House, Abuja said a system must be put in place to punish bad behaviour in the country.

January 24, 2017: The Acting President accused some government agencies of frustrating the ease of doing business in the country.

Osinbajo stated this at the media launch of the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Clinics at the old Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

January 25, 2017: The Special Adviser to the President on Political Matters, Senator Babafemi Ojudu dismissed rumours that Osinbajo had been asked to resign.

January 25, 2017: Senate president Bukola Saraki denied reports that he contracted some governors to pressure acting President Yemi Osinbajo to resign.

January 27, 2017: The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) called on the acting President Yemi Osinbajo to defend Christians in the country.

January 27, 2017: The Presidential Amnesty Office announced that the Acting President will be visiting the Niger Delta again in February.

January 27, 2017: Osinbajo during a meeting with the Executive Director of the United Nations World Food Programme, Ms. Ertharin Cousin, at the Presidential Villa in Abuja said handling the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the North East was very tough.

January , 2017: The Acting President met with Speaker of the House of Representatives Yakubu Dogara and Senate leader, Ahmed Lawan on the 2017 Appropriation Bill .

January 1, 2017: Osinbajo met with the leadership of the Senate and the House of Representatives to discuss the 2017 Appropriation bill and the nation’s economy.



February 01, 2017: The Presidency and National Assembly reached a decision to allow the government take $1billion Euro bond.

The deal was reached during a meeting between acting President Yemi Osinbajo, Senate President Bukola Saraki and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara.

February 01, 2017: Acting President Yemi Osinbajo swore-in five new commissioners of the National Population Commission (NPC) in Abuja screened by the Senate.



February 02, 2017: Osinbajo held a closed door meeting with Senate president, Bukola Saraki.



February 02, 2017:The Acting President held a closed door meeting with members of the Presidential Task Force on the rising cost of food items in Nigeria.

February 06, 2017: Osinbajo while speaking at a Consultative Forum on the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan held at the old Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja said the cries of Nigerians have been heard by President Muhammadu Buhari.

February 06, 2017: The Acting President Yemi Osinbajo while speaking with State House correspondents after holding a closed door meeting with APC National, John Odigie-Oyegun said he was in no position to disclose the health status of President Muhammadu Buhari to Nigerians.

February 06, 2017: Osinbajo, who had a lengthy phone conversation with President Muhammadu Buhari said the president was hale and hearty.



February 07, 2017: The Acting President Yemi Osinbajo commended the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris for handling the nationwide #IStandWithNigeria protests professionally.



February 08, 2017: There were reports that Osinbajo was set to send the name of the Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen, to the Senate for confirmation as the substantive CJN.

February 08, 2017: Osinbajo received a letter from President Muhammadu Buhari requesting him to forward the name of Justice Walter Onnoghen to the Senate for confirmation as the Chief Justice of Nigeria.

February 08, 2017: The National Judicial Council on Wednesday forwarded a letter to Osinbajo extending the acting tenure of Walter Onnoghen as Chief Justice of Nigeria.

February 08, 2017: Osinbajo presided over the weekly Federal Executive Council meeting.

February 08, 2017: The Acting President held a closed door meeting with the Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi.

February 09, 2017: The Acting president met with Labour leaders who staged a protest to the Aso Rock villa. During the meeting with the labour leaders, Osinbajo said Nigerians should not expect ease without a level of pain.

February 09, 2017: Osinbajo hosted the Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

February 09, 2017: The Acting President held a closed door meeting with heads of some security agencies. However, details of the meeting was not disclosed to the press.

February 10, 2017: As part of a continuing tour of the Niger Delta oil-producing communities, with a view to finding a lasting solution to the peculiar problems of the region by engaging with the people and communities, the Acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, visited Bayelsa.



February 13, 2017: Continuing his Niger Delta stakeholders dialogue trip, the Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, visited Rivers, where he said it would require $1bn to clean-up Ogoni land.

February 13, 2017: During a town hall meeting comprising the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike; traditional rulers, elders and other stakeholders at the Government House in Port Harcourt, Osinbajo said Nigeria needs to make the Niger Delta a vibrant economic zone. He added that the Federal Government will employ Niger Delta youth involved in illegal refining of crude oil.

February 14, 2017: At a townhall meeting with APC members in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, Osinbajo said corruption was one of the reasons behind the nation’s problems.

February 15, 2017: The Acting President presided over the weekly Federal Executive Council meeting.

February 17, 2017: Osinbajo’s visit to Ondo as part of his Niger Delta dialogue was rescheduled due to bad weather.

February 18, 2017: The Acting President signed seven bills into law passed by the National Assembly.

February 18, 2017: Osinbajo represented Nigeria at the swearing-in ceremony of Gambia’s president Adama Barrow.

